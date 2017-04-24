Raw talents mesmerise judges
From left: Milika Dausiga, Meli Bavatu, Daniel Vasu, Marica Masi and Paul Sumasafu at the Kaila! Star Search auditions at the Fiji Times Ltd in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA MORE than 40 young people were part of the Kaila! Star Search auditions at the Fiji Times Ltd's conference room in Suva yesterday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
