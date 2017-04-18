Rape accused fronts court

Fiji Times

THE first accused in the alleged rape of a 21-year-old girl in Nasinu in 2015, Semi Benjamin, informed the High Court in Suva yesterday that he took the complainant to his house because he wanted to help her. Mr Benjamin is charged with Vero Vakariri and Jope Vakaloloma.

