Qasevakatini optimistic of a win

Wednesday

Basden College's Luse Qasevakatini during her practice session for the long jump techniques at the ANZ Stadium yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI BASDEN College top gold medal prospect Luse Qasevakatini is confident to win a gold medal in the Coca-Cola Games next week at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

