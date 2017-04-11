Priority bridges
The nine high priority bridges identified in the current FRA budget are at Walu Bay, Tamavua, in Labasa, Lami, Vesidrua, Tavualevu, Naiyalayala, Matanaivuso and Nakasava. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA OF the 1200 bridges in the country maintained by the Fiji Roads Authority, 226 have been identified for immediate works.
