Powerlifters federation looks forward to host more events

FIJI Powerlifting Federation is looking forward to hosting more events later in the year after the successful bench press competition at the Body Academy Gym in Lautoka last week. Powerlifters such as Seinimili Turner's Rabuka Gym from Suva, Riptorn from Kashmir in Lautoka, Fiji National University in Namaka Campus, Nadi, and Body Academy Gym, were represented.

