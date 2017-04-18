Powerlifters federation looks forward to host more events
FIJI Powerlifting Federation is looking forward to hosting more events later in the year after the successful bench press competition at the Body Academy Gym in Lautoka last week. Powerlifters such as Seinimili Turner's Rabuka Gym from Suva, Riptorn from Kashmir in Lautoka, Fiji National University in Namaka Campus, Nadi, and Body Academy Gym, were represented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC