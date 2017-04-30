Police warn drivers, public

Police warn drivers, public

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fiji Times

Employees of Fiji Electricity Authority works on the broken power line that was destroyed by a truck at Seaqaqa yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU DIVISIONAL Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has advised motorists to be careful when travelling along the Natua stretch in Seaqaqa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC