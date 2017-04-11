Police probe $120k heist
POLICE are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred near an ATM in Lautoka where $120,000 was believed to have been stolen. Meanwhile, the Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Employees Union has expressed concern over the large sum of money that was stolen.
