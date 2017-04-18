Police investigate collision; two adm...

Police investigate collision; two admitted

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:41PM A 51-YEAR-old security officer of Nawaicoba, Nadi sustained a fractured arm and his two passengers injured and now admitted at the Lautoka hospital after a head-on collision with another vehicle at the Queens Rd, Waqadra, yesterday. Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the security officer was driving towards Nadi with three men aged 37, 46 and 36 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC