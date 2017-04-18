Police investigate collision; two admitted

Update: 3:41PM A 51-YEAR-old security officer of Nawaicoba, Nadi sustained a fractured arm and his two passengers injured and now admitted at the Lautoka hospital after a head-on collision with another vehicle at the Queens Rd, Waqadra, yesterday. Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the security officer was driving towards Nadi with three men aged 37, 46 and 36 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.