PM upsets church

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands & Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya in discussion during a break in Parliament yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma is "very disappointed" by the comments made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Parliament yesterday that the religious body was a campaign mouthpiece for the Social Democratic Liberal Party .

