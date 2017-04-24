PM upsets church
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands & Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya in discussion during a break in Parliament yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma is "very disappointed" by the comments made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Parliament yesterday that the religious body was a campaign mouthpiece for the Social Democratic Liberal Party .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC