Pillay reigns at Lautoka tourney

LAUTOKA Golf Club vice-captain Suren Pillay was all smiles after recording back to back wins at the golf links on Saturday. Pillay won the A-grade title in the 4R Electrical & Building Contractors Ltd-sponsored 18 holes individual stroke event with an impressive score of 66. HFC financial market manager West and hot favourite, James Krishna was relegated to second spot on a score of 67, followed by veteran Anil Kumar grabbing third on 70. Bharat Ram fought tooth and nail for a 68 on his way to registering the B-grade title, edging Abdul Jalal who netted 69 for a second place finish, Abinesh Goundar was a distant third on 73. Newcomers Vikash Chand on 70 took out the runner's up spot on a countback from evergreen Ishaque Ali Abbas.

