Party for talks in US
TOPICS such as the de-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs, the proposed village bylaws and the Rotuma Bill will feature on the agenda of the 2017 Social Democratic Liberal Party Convention in the US. The convention will take place this weekend and will be attended by party leader Sitiveni Rabuka, his wife Sulueti and party secretary general Adi Litia Qionibaravi.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
