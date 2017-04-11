Pacific MPs learn about parliamentary committees
A seminar to enhance the work of parliamentary committees in the parliaments of Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Fiji is being held in Suva, Fiji to explore common challenges that parliamentary committees face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC