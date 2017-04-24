Pacific Heads of Health map priorities for the region 25 April 2017 Suva, Fiji - Senior health officials from 22 Pacific Island countries and territories along with regional and international health professionals have gathered in Suva, Fiji this week for the Fifth Heads of Health meeting. Organised by Pacific Community with support from the Government of Australia, Government of New Zealand, World Bank and WHO, the annual meeting provides an important platform to review and contribute towards decisions that impact regional health policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.