Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fiji...

Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Fiji Times

A CRUISE to Fiji on board the Australia-based cruise liner Carnival Legend gave the Laqeretabua family of Hawaii a chance to meet relatives from Namata Village in Tailevu. Atu Laqeretabua moved to Hawaii in 1984 after he was offered a scholarship to study at Brigham Young University, owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC