Orchid Fiji helps address mental health issues

21 hrs ago

THE Orchid Fiji has ventured into a new wellness program to help community members around the Lautoka-Nadi area live a healthy life and better address issues of mental health. General manager Mitimiti Dreunimisimisi said the program, which commenced on Saturday, included regular workshops with health professionals who provided participants with tips on how they could better address health issues.

Chicago, IL

