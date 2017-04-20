No cane for Penang

No cane for Penang

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

NO cane will be dumped at the Penang sugar mill for transfer to the Rarawai factory in Ba, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark. Mr Clark made the comments in response to what he termed "misinformation" within the industry about how cane would be handled and the costs incurred on growers because of the permanent closure of the Penang mill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC