NFP: Turn attention to health, education

THE National Federation Party says comments made by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that "realistic solutions" should be provided by political parties, instead of promises, was a clear sign of desperation on the part of Government. Speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultation in Rakiraki on Saturday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum had said a political party was making unrealistic promises to rebuild the Penang sugar mill.

