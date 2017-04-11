NFP to engage youths

NFP to engage youths

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

NFP president Biman Prasad speaking to the Fiji Times while new candidate Pio Tikoduadua looks on, at their office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said this was why the party would conduct a talanoa session with its youths next Saturday to listen and attend to their issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC