NFP pledges revocation of any bylaw if elected

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE National Federation Party says the revocation of any proposed village bylaws will be a high priority of their government. NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party also expected the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to investigate whether the bylaws were discriminatory and would marginalise rural iTaukei communities.

