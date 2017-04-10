Nawaikula 'optimistic'

Nawaikula 'optimistic'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Pauliasi Qoroya Vincent Nawaikula with mother Mili Nawaikula after the admission to the Bar ceremony at the High Court in Suva on Wednesday. Picture: ATU RASEA A 27-YEAR-OLD man's dream to follow his parliamentarian and lawyer father's footsteps has come to fruition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC