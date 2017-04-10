Naiduki appointed Fiji Volleyball president

Update: 3:37PM FORMER Fiji national volleyball rep and senior association executive Taitusi Naiduki has been appointed acting president of the Fiji Volleyball Federation. Naiduki, who has been senior vice-president for the last two years, commended Ms Ketedromo's contribution to the administration and development for the sport in the last decade saying her experiences could not be replaced.

