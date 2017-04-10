Naiduki appointed Fiji Volleyball president
Update: 3:37PM FORMER Fiji national volleyball rep and senior association executive Taitusi Naiduki has been appointed acting president of the Fiji Volleyball Federation. Naiduki, who has been senior vice-president for the last two years, commended Ms Ketedromo's contribution to the administration and development for the sport in the last decade saying her experiences could not be replaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC