Mystery chests

Turaga ni Koro of Silana Village, Meli Rabele 39 show where they found the chests near Moon Reef in Tailevu .Picture: JONA KONATACI A NUMBER of sealed chests in waters off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu have baffled locals and attracted the attention of police, with speculation rife about their contents. Locals in the area said they were aware of the presence of the chests on the seabed for years but past attempts to bring them to the surface were unsuccessful.

