Mystery chests

Mystery chests

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Fiji Times

Turaga ni Koro of Silana Village, Meli Rabele 39 show where they found the chests near Moon Reef in Tailevu .Picture: JONA KONATACI A NUMBER of sealed chests in waters off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu have baffled locals and attracted the attention of police, with speculation rife about their contents. Locals in the area said they were aware of the presence of the chests on the seabed for years but past attempts to bring them to the surface were unsuccessful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,632,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC