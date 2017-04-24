Museum happy with response

Museum happy with response

THE Fiji Museum has welcomed the initiative and support shown by both parents and students at the Korean culture and language program held this week. The three-day event "Introduction to Korean Culture and Language" was collaborated between the Korean Embassy in Fiji and the Fiji Museum in Suva.

Chicago, IL

