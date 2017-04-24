More Fijian volunteer teachers to serve in Tuvalu

Fijian volunteer teachers with Ambassador Litia Mawi and Tuvalu High Commissioner Temate Melitiana at the signing of the MOA on the Fiji Volunteer Service Scheme in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED This after the governments of the two island nations signed a Memorandum of Agreement in Suva today allowing the additional teachers to serve under the Fiji Volunteer Service Scheme .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.