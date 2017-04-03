MOH: Twenty suicide victims in thee m...

MOH: Twenty suicide victims in thee months

Read more: Fiji Times

Participants march towards Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva today to mark World Health Day themed 'Depression: Let's Talk'. Picture: JONA KONATACI Update: 3:15PM A TOTAL of 20 people in Fiji were victims of suicide in the past three months while 25 attempted to take their own lives.

Chicago, IL

