MOH: Twenty suicide victims in thee months
Participants march towards Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva today to mark World Health Day themed 'Depression: Let's Talk'. Picture: JONA KONATACI Update: 3:15PM A TOTAL of 20 people in Fiji were victims of suicide in the past three months while 25 attempted to take their own lives.
