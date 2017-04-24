Mixed views over pot bid

The Minister for Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, told Parliament yesterday he would not recommend to Government the legalisation of marijuana in Fiji. He made this comment in response to a supplementary question by Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula who asked the minister if he would at any time recommend to Government the commercial planting of marijuana in Fiji.

