Missing six fishermen rescued
Update: 3:33PM THE six fishermen who were feared missing in Lau waters yesterday were rescued by Police officers and villagers this morning. Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the rescued fishermen had arrived safely at their village of Waciwaci in Lakeba, Lau and they were in good health.
