Missing six fishermen rescued

Missing six fishermen rescued

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:33PM THE six fishermen who were feared missing in Lau waters yesterday were rescued by Police officers and villagers this morning. Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the rescued fishermen had arrived safely at their village of Waciwaci in Lakeba, Lau and they were in good health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC