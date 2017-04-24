Ministry plans to organise local music festival

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy in discussions with the FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr and director Laisa Vulakoro at the FPRA headquarters in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts is planning to collaborate with the Fiji Performing Rights Association in organising a music festival at the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.