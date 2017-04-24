Minister pleads for reading habit
THERE is a need for children to develop a positive attitude towards reading and to find interesting means and ways to read. Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy said this at the World Book Day celebration at the Fiji Museum in Suva yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
