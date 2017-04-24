Mills prepare for crushing

Thursday

WITH the onset of the sugarcane harvest and crushing season just over five weeks away, the Fiji Sugar Corporation says work on getting mills ready and the formulation of plans to take the industry forward are on track. "We are making very good progress with the mills in anticipation of the start of crush in June," the corporation's CEO Graham Clark said.

