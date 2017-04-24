Meteorological technicians reminded o...

Meteorological technicians reminded of role

21 hrs ago

METEOROLOGICAL technicians from across the Pacific were reminded of their vital role in warning people when an impending natural disaster occurs. While speaking yesterday at the opening of the World Meteorological Organization's basic instruction package for meteorological technicians in the region, deputy secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Ministry Manasa Lesuma said weather forecasters played a vital role in regional countries.

