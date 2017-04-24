Members battle in Nadi race

Members battle in Nadi race

THE Jet Runners Club of Nadi will be organising a race next month for the members of the club before they start with the major races from later this year. "Fiji's top long distance runner Avikash Lal will be running in the event together with the other members of the club," he said.

