Marshall Islands, Fiji sign deal

1 hr ago

Fiji has a duty to build capacity in Smaller Island States in the region in terms of development co-operation, says roving ambassador and High Commissioner to Pacific Island Countries and Territories Litia Mawi. She made the comment at the signing of a memorandum of agreement on the Fiji Teachers Volunteer Service Scheme between Fiji and Marshall Islands in Suva.

Chicago, IL

