Makoi in the semis, Varavu coach rues results

MAKOI is through to the semi-finals after defeating Varavu 2-1 in their quarter-final match in the Vodafone Fiji Muslim League at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday. Makoi came in strongly scoring a goal in the second half after a one all drew in the first half.

Chicago, IL

