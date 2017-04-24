LTA signs MOU with cane lorry association

Newly-appointed LTA CEO Carmine Piantedosi and FSC chief executive Graham Clark during the signing of the MOU at the Lautoka City Council chambers. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY Update: 2:19PM NEW Land Transport Authority CEO Carmine Piantedosi signed an MOU with the Fiji Cane Lorry Association for the 2017 harvest and crush season.

