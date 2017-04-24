LTA signs MOU with cane lorry association
Newly-appointed LTA CEO Carmine Piantedosi and FSC chief executive Graham Clark during the signing of the MOU at the Lautoka City Council chambers. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY Update: 2:19PM NEW Land Transport Authority CEO Carmine Piantedosi signed an MOU with the Fiji Cane Lorry Association for the 2017 harvest and crush season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC