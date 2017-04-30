Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP

Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP

Former Fiji First member and Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Pio Tikoduadua speaks to the media during a press conference at the National Federation Party office in Tamavua, Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU Update: 11:48AM THE National Federation Party's 2018 elections campaign was strengthened today with the inclusion of a former Fiji First Member of Parliament and Minister of Infrastructure Lieutenant Colonel Pio Tikoduadua.

