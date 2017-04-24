Lote Sr - the quiet musical achiever

WHAT do you say about a man who started to develop a liking for iTaukei songs in his early school days, developed from there to form and compose more than five iTaukei vocal groups including the famous Voqa Ni Delai Dokidoki; win so many musical awards culminating in receiving the Medal of Honour of Fiji award in 2017. That's well-known composer and singer Etonia Lote Sr for you.

