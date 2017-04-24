Lote Sr - the quiet musical achiever

Lote Sr - the quiet musical achiever

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

WHAT do you say about a man who started to develop a liking for iTaukei songs in his early school days, developed from there to form and compose more than five iTaukei vocal groups including the famous Voqa Ni Delai Dokidoki; win so many musical awards culminating in receiving the Medal of Honour of Fiji award in 2017. That's well-known composer and singer Etonia Lote Sr for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,587,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC