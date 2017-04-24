Kumar: No strike allowed

Land Transport Authority CEO Carmine Piantedosi signs the MOU as Fiji Cane Lorry Operators Association president Jitendra Singh looks on. Picture: REINAL CHAND TRANSPORT Minister Parveen Kumar has warned sugarcane lorry operators against taking strike action because any such move would be in breach of a memorandum of understanding signed in Lautoka on Friday.

