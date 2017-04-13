Krishna wins Lautoka golf tourney

LAUTOKA Golf Club captain James Krishna shrugged off a stiff challenge from vice-captain Suren Pillay, and Bobby Reddy to win Makan's Fiji A-grade title last weekend. The trio recording 66, with Krishna's five under par back nine score, giving him victory on a countback.

Chicago, IL

