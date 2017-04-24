Junior Bati tour
THE Vodafone Junior Fiji Bati remains unbeaten on their Australia tour after the side were held to a 32-all draw by the Canberra Raiders in their second match on Thursday. "The players were excited in the opening 10 minutes of the match, but afterwards the skills learnt during training were executed well by the players," he said from Australia.
