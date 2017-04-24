Journo finds inner artist
IF anyone says you can't make a living out of your passion, take a minute to look at how a young woman dropped out of the rat race, went back to her roots and rediscovered her creative side. "I worked at The Fiji Times from 2008 until 2012 as a reporter and then joined the Oceania Customs Organisation in an administrative role, but after three years, I realised it just wasn't the life for me," the 30-year-old shared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC