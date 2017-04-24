Improve OHS data collection, Fiji told

Arvin Kumar with Nawal Naidu and Rouhit Singh during a break at the Tripartite Partners and the International Labour Organisation conference at Tanoa Waterfront in Lautoka yesterday. Picture BALJEET SINGH THERE is a strong need to improve recording and notifications systems as well as occupational safety and health data collection and analysis at national level, says International Labour Organization director for the Pacific, Dongling Li.

