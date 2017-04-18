Hussain wins in Nadi
FIJI Amateur Golf Championship winner Abid Hussain is keen to fly Fiji's flag at the 2017 Fiji International at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course. This is after Hussain won the the Bomco Foam-sponsored Fiji Amateur Championship at the Nadi Airport Golf Club course on Saturday.
