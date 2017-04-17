Howard joins fans in 7s treat

Howard joins fans in 7s treat

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fiji Times

Former Fiji 7s rep Robert Howard with his friends from Sydney cheers on the Fiji 7s team in Singapore.Picture.MACIU MALO FORMER national 7s flyer Robert Howard was among the Fijian fans from Sydney, Australia, cheering on our Fijian 7s gladiators in Singapore. Howard, who was a member of the first Fiji 7s team that won in Hong Kong in 1977, said, a group of Fijians residing in Australia had been following the national 7s team for the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC