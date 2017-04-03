HK7s fever: Pacleader supports Fiji 7s team
PacLeaders Pacific staff in their blue and white Fiji colours at their office in Centrepoint, Laucala Beach this morning in support of our Vodafone Fiji 7s team. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU The team from Pacleader Pacific call centre crew yesterday dressed in Fiji colours as they cheered for the team ahead of the Hong Kong 7s tournament this weekend.
