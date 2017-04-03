HK7s fever: Pacleader supports Fiji 7...

HK7s fever: Pacleader supports Fiji 7s team

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

PacLeaders Pacific staff in their blue and white Fiji colours at their office in Centrepoint, Laucala Beach this morning in support of our Vodafone Fiji 7s team. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU The team from Pacleader Pacific call centre crew yesterday dressed in Fiji colours as they cheered for the team ahead of the Hong Kong 7s tournament this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC