Heavy rain alert cancelled
Update: 5:47PM THE heavy rain alert previously in force for western Vanua Levu, Tasawa and the Mamanuca Group has been cancelled, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar. "Tropical Depression 20F has intensified into a category 1 Tropical Cyclone and was named "Cook" at midnight yesterday," he said.
