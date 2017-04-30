Head teachers target literacy improve...

Head teachers target literacy improvement

Update: 2:51PM MORE than 500 head teachers from across the country are gathered at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka to discuss ways in which they can better address education issues at primary level. The Fiji Head Teachers Association conference will be held over two days, with continued discussions on improving literacy and numeracy rates in primary schools.

