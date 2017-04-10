Gospel in the sport

Sunday Read more: Fiji Times

Sally Yee, left, plays against Iakoba Taberanibou during the Fiji Table Tennis Association public outreach in Suva on Saturday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE Fiji Table Tennis Association members were at My Suva Picnic Park in Nasese, Suva on Saturday to spread the gospel of the sport to members of the public.

Chicago, IL

