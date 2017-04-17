Gillescie's Fijian hero 'carried me with one arm'

Australian widow Gloria Gillescie with Semi Lewanirabe who she says saved her life at the height of Cyclone Debbie that hit Queensland late last month. Picture: SUPPLIED/Ratu Joe Dimuri THE 76-year-old widow of a WWII Royal Australian Airforce veteran has saluted the actions of a former Fijian national now residing in Mackay, Queensland, for saving her life at the height of Cyclone Debbie last month.

