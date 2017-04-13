Gifts of light for hospital delivery ...

Gifts of light for hospital delivery rooms

FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai hands over the new maternity examination lights to obstetrics HOD and consultant Dr James Fong at the CWM Hospital in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA WITH an average of 14 deliveries in eight hours, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's maternity unit delivery room has been boosted with maternity examination lights given by the Fiji National Provident Fund.

